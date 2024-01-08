Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$33.54 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.49 and a one year high of C$33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$904.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4060579 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$26,137.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

