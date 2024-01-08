Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,444. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

