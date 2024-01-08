PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,600,000 after acquiring an additional 910,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

