Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling stock traded down C$2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,652. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile



Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

