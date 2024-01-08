Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.86

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 3521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Premier Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.