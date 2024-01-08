Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.86

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 3521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.