Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Raised to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

PFG opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.