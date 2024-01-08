PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.
PRV.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.