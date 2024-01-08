PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

