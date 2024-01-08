Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Profound Medical worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 581,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 68,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James raised Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PROF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 21,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 452.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.