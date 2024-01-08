ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.74. ProFrac shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 69,208 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACDC. Morgan Stanley cut ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). ProFrac had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

