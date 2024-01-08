ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 625891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

ProFrac Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,175,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

