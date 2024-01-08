ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.19. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 831.30%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 237,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

