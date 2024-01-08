ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.70

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 74958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $867.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

