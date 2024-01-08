ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.03

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.03 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 740166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

