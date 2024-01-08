ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.38

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 47338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 838,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.