Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $298.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day moving average of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.