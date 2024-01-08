Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,811 shares of company stock worth $361,751. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.