Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.68% of Luna Innovations worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.91. 87,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,519. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

