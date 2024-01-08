Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 204,680 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,680 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Verra Mobility worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.23. 488,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,582. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.