Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,159 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 948,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,698,438.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,535 shares of company stock worth $3,523,089. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.38. 26,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,806. The stock has a market cap of $570.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

