Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,148 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Capital Southwest worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. 389,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,124. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

