Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. CION Investment comprises about 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 205,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.37%.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.