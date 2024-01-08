Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,467. The firm has a market cap of $887.42 million, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. TheStreet cut Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

