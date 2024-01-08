Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $11.01 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,804 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,330,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. 251,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $609.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.