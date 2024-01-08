Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,288,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026,195. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

