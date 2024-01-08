Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease accounts for 2.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.31% of Global Ship Lease worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.7 %

GSL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $744.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.