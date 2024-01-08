Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease accounts for 2.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.31% of Global Ship Lease worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.7 %
GSL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $744.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.
Global Ship Lease Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
