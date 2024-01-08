Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.74. 1,633,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,766. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
