Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.74. 220,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,359. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.83.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

