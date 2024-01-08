Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $396.91. 644,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.50.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

