PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 1,387,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,326,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

