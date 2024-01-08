Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

