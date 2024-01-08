QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

