QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

