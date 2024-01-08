QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $138.88. 2,265,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,046. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

