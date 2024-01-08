Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of XM opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

