Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $388,648.95 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26.

On Monday, November 27th, Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00.

Qualys Stock Up 2.2 %

QLYS traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.18. 320,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,052. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.