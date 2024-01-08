Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $388,648.95 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26.
- On Monday, November 27th, Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00.
Qualys Stock Up 2.2 %
QLYS traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.18. 320,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,052. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $206.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
