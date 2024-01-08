Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Raised by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up 4.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ralph Lauren worth $24,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

RL stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.90. 115,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

