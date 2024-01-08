Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ METCL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
