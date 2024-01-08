RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $20,456.44 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $20,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 524,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,812. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

