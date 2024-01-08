Raymond James Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Itron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.45.

Itron Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

