Raymond James Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$56.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$56.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAR.UN traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$48.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,770. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.86.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

