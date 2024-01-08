Raymond James Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 583,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

