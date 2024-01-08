Raymond James Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.28.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

