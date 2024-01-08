RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.05

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.05 and last traded at $272.02, with a volume of 93147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.64.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
