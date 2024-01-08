Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

