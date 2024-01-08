Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.97. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 64,917 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

