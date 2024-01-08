Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 3,300

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REL
Relx Stock Performance
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.