Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 3,300

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).

REL stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,134 ($39.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The stock has a market cap of £59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,024 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.54. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,307 ($29.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,206 ($40.83).

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

