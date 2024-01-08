Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 3,300

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Relx (LON:RELGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,270 ($41.64) to GBX 3,300 ($42.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,755.78 ($35.09).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REL

Relx Stock Performance

REL stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,134 ($39.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The stock has a market cap of £59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,024 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.54. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,307 ($29.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,206 ($40.83).

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.