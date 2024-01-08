Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3446 per share by the energy company on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Repsol stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

