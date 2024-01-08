Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 8th (AMCX, ARTNA, AVA, AWI, BBW, BOX, CPT, CRI, EAT, EVTC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 8th:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

