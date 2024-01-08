Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 8th (AMCX, ARTNA, AVA, AWI, BBW, BOX, CPT, CRI, EAT, EVTC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 8th:
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
