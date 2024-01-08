Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.56

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Resonac Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.62.

About Resonac

(Get Free Report)

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.