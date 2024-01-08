Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.49

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$104.49 and last traded at C$104.37, with a volume of 536163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.07.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.9637097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.763 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. In other news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. Also, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. Insiders sold 44,279 shares of company stock worth $3,123,227 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

